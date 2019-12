On the heels of its Mini Vintage Chorus, Portland, Oregon pedal maker Mr. Black has now unveiled the Mini Reverb.

The compact unit boasts just three controls—wet/dry, tone and decay—but offers a variety of sounds from, in the company’s words, “old-fashioned Fifties-style studio plate reverb to cavernous 60-foot ceiling concert halls and even into the depths of nearly endless caves.”

The Mini Reverb is available for $99.95.

For more information or to purchase, head to Mr. Black.