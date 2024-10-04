“I asked Jimmy for advice, and if it was OK to keep doing what I'd been doing. It could be seen as creepy!” Mr. Jimmy, aka Akiro Sakurai, has dedicated his life to becoming Jimmy Page – and he received some sound advice when he met the Led Zeppelin legend

By
Contributions from
published

Mr. Jimmy has devoted his career to learning the songs and solos of Page's back catalog, and had a fateful encounter with his hero 10 years ago

Mr. Jimmy, and Jimmy Page performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Provided/PR / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Many players dedicate their entire craft to learning the music of their electric guitar heroes, but it’s safe to say that no one has gone to quite the same lengths as Akio Sakurai – aka Mr. Jimmy, who has devoted much of his life to becoming Jimmy Page.

That’s no exaggeration: over the past three decades, the former kimono salesman has spent his time combing through Jimmy Page’s entire career, learning every song and solo inside out as he attempts to literally transform himself into the near-mirror image of his hero.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from