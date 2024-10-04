“I asked Jimmy for advice, and if it was OK to keep doing what I'd been doing. It could be seen as creepy!” Mr. Jimmy, aka Akiro Sakurai, has dedicated his life to becoming Jimmy Page – and he received some sound advice when he met the Led Zeppelin legend

Many players dedicate their entire craft to learning the music of their electric guitar heroes, but it’s safe to say that no one has gone to quite the same lengths as Akio Sakurai – aka Mr. Jimmy, who has devoted much of his life to becoming Jimmy Page.

That’s no exaggeration: over the past three decades, the former kimono salesman has spent his time combing through Jimmy Page’s entire career, learning every song and solo inside out as he attempts to literally transform himself into the near-mirror image of his hero.

Sakurai’s quest – recently the subject of the Mr. Jimmy documentary – has seen him unpick the mystery of Page’s gear, physically morph into a quasi doppelgänger of the icon, and channel his every on-stage move in a series of Led Zeppelin tribute concerts across the Tokyo club circuit.

It’s been a wild ride for Sakurai, and he probably couldn’t have done it if he hadn’t received the blessing of Page himself when the pair first crossed paths over a decade ago.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Sakurai reflects on the life-changing exchange he had with his hero, which occurred after Page visited one of the clubs where Mr. Jimmy performed his eerily accurate Pageisms.

“I asked Jimmy for advice,” Sakurai remembers. “He replied, ‘You already know me.' And then I asked him if it was okay to keep doing what I'd been doing as I'm aware that some artists don't like tribute bands, and to be imitated by wearing the same clothes head to toe and posing like them… it could be seen as creepy!”

Page’s response? “Absolutely, keep doing it!” Sakurai also says Page “hugged” him, before replying, “Thank you.”

It was a hugely affirming moment for the guitarist, who felt vindicated in his quest to honing his craft in the style of one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

As for why he’s decided to dedicate himself to channeling Page right down to the smallest detail, Sakurai tells Guitar World, “Jimmy Page's music is like Mozart, timeless and universally loved by people. No-one tries to change the notes.

“Beyond the technicality, emotions and expressions are attached to this music, and no one tries to change that,” he continues. “I don't just play the songs; I play the essence, the emotions, and the feelings.”

Keep your eyes peeled to GuitarWorld.com for the full interview with Mr. Jimmy, in which he discusses the hardest parts of his Page transformation, and the most important gear considerations one should take onboard when trying to replicate his guitar tone.