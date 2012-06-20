'Muddy Waters & Rolling Stones Live at The Checkerboard Lounge Chicago 1981' Coming to CD/DVD in July

On July 10, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a very cool piece of rock and blues history -- Muddy Waters & The Rolling Stones Live at The Checkerboard Lounge Chicago 1981 -- on CD and DVD.

On November 22, 1981, the Stones were crossing the US on tour when they had a night off in Chicago. What to do? It was a no-brainer: Muddy Waters was in town, performing at his own club, The Checkerboard Lounge.

Obviously, the Stones stopped in to check him out. Muddy soon called Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Ian Stewart (the band's touring piano player and one of its earliest semi-members) onto the stage, and the four Stones jammed with Muddy and his band to the delight of Muddy's lucky patrons.

Luckily, it was all caught on camera and recorded. You can check out a low-quality YouTube video of the night in the clip below -- but don't worry, the DVD looks and sounds much better, thanks to DTS Surround Sound, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital Stereo. The 90-minute performance was mixed and mastered by Bob Clearmountain.

The performance, which also features Buddy Guy and Junior Wells, has been available only as a bootleg (and in low-quality YouTube videos!), but this is the complete package. This slice of history also will be released as a DVD/2LP vinyl set on September 11.

Check out the track listings below.

TRACK LISTING:

DVD:

1) Sweet Little Angel

2) Flip Flop And Fly

3) Muddy Waters Introduction

4) You Don’t Have To Go

5) Country Boy

6) Baby Please Don’t Go

7) Hoochie Coochie Man

8) Long Distance Call

9) Mannish Boy

10) Got My Mojo Working

11) Next Time You See Me

12) One Eyed Woman

13) Baby Please Don’t Go (Instrumental)

14) Blow Wind Blow

15) Champagne & Reefer

CD:

1) Introduction Instrumental

2) You Don’t Have To Go

3) Baby Please Don’t’ Go

4) Hoochie Coochie Man

5) Long Distance Call

6) Mannish Boy

7) Got My Mojo Working

8) Next Time You See Me

9) One Eyed Woman

10) Blow Wind Blow

11) Champagne & Reefer