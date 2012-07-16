Mumford & Sons Announce Title of Sophomore Album

British folk rockers Mumford & Sons have officially announced Babel as the title of their upcoming sophomore effort, which is set to be released in the fall.

On the follow-up to 2009's highly acclaimed Sigh No More (buy on iTunes), the band recently told Rolling Stone that listeners would be in for a bit of a heavier emotional tone than on their debut album, without straying too far from their core sound.

"The ingredients are very much the same: the four core instruments and a lack of a drummer, which can give it that strange, simple, unique sort of sound," says bassist Ted Dwayne. "I don't think we were looking to be too crazy and experimental."

Babel is out September 25. Watch a trailer for the album below.