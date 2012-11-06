Mumford & Sons Release "Love of the Light" Music Video, Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Mumford & Sons have just posted a brand-new video for "Lover of the Light," which is taken from the band's mega-selling new album, Babel. Watch the clip, which was directed by Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba, below.

"We are, quite obviously, huge fans of Idris Elba's acting work, as pretty much anyone can agree he's the most badass British actor since Richard Briars," said the band in an official statement. "So we trusted him as the director for our latest video. We've been fortunate to work with some great directors in the past, but we've always been uncomfortable with the process of making music videos. We've never really enjoyed being in them, unless they involve live performance."

They continued: "Talking to Idris and Dan about making a video that we're not in made it a lot more fun to think about. They went off and wrote the treatment after our ale-infused conversation in a pub in London, and what they directed, we are proud to present as: Lover of the Light."

The band also announced a handful of U.S. tour dates for February 2013, which can be found below the video.

Mumford & Sons 2013 U.S. Dates