Muse Debut New Single, "Madness"

British rockers Muse have just released the first official single from their upcoming new album, The 2nd Law. Watch the lyric video for "Madness" below.

While not as blatant an homage to dubstep as their recently released, near-instrumental track "Unsustainable," the more minimal "Madness" does contain a healthy dose of electronic elements, including a subdued bass wobble, one that's more akin to Burial than Skrillex.

"The moshpit has moved from guitars and gone towards the laptop, so with that song we're trying to see if we can challenge the laptop," frontman Matt Bellamy recently told NME. "We created something that was dubsteppy, but we wanted to see if we could do it with real instruments.We wanted to ask, 'Can rock bands compete with what these guys are doing?'"

The follow up to 2009's The Resistance (buy on iTunes) is due out October 2, a week later than previously announced.