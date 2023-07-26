Muse are selling Kempers loaded with their guitar and bass tones, plus a revered Russian Big Muff and much more

Muse has partnered with online gear retailer Reverb to launch an official store for stage-played and studio-used gear.

In total, nearly 100 pieces of gear – combo amps, cabinets, effects pedals and more – will be sold through the UK band’s Reverb store, which is set to officially open its doors early next month.

Ahead of the store’s opening on August 2, a handful of items have been listed for preview, with highlights for electric guitar fans including a range of Kemper Profiler Power Racks that saw action on Muse’s Drones tour.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb) (Image credit: Reverb) (Image credit: Reverb)

Each unit comes loaded with the presets deployed by the band, including those utilized by frontman Matt Bellamy and bassist Chris Wolstenholme. A throwback to the band’s pre-digital age – a Marshall 4x12 1960AHW used on the Black Holes and Revelations tour – will also be listed.

The above are joined by four Ernie Ball volume pedals, all of which loyally served Bellamy and his pedalboard across multiple eras, from Absolution to Black Holes and Revelations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reverb) (Image credit: Reverb)

As for bass guitar aficionados, the key piece of equipment up for grabs is the Electro-Harmonix Russian Big Muff pedal that served as a staple piece for Wolstenholme’s ‘board from the Origin of Symmetry tour to the Drones tour. Notably, the bassist’s specific settings for pedal – which became a hallmark of his sound – are marked on the enclosure.

A Marshall Bass State B150 combo that Wolstenholme used as a dressing room practice amp for multiple tours will also be up for sale.

Outside of the guitar department, it’s worth noting a Tama Steel snare drum used by Dominic Howard on the Black Holes and Revelations tour, and the Kawai MP-8 stage piano that Bellamy jumped on during a show in 2013 – 43:30 mark in the video above – will also be up for sale.

The Muse Reverb store is available to browse now, but won’t go live until August 2 – and, as we mentioned, all of the above merely scratches the surface of what will be available. Will a few Manson guitars crop up? We'll have to wait and see...

Head over to Reverb to find out more.