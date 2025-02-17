“A high-spec instrument at a competitive price”: Manson’s updated M-Series models have been treated to Sustainiac pickups, fresh finishes… and onboard Fuzz Factory upgrades

Manson Guitar Works has expanded its M-Series electric guitar lineup with new models that usher in fresh colorways and overhauled electronics.

The UK-based builder has been busy since Muse's Matt Bellamy, by far and large its most high-profile advocate, acquired the firm back in 2019. Now, its “mid-priced” M-Series is growing stronger with the help of new Sustainiac pickups, which have been drafted in for “a high-spec instrument at a competitive price”.

The 2025 roster also includes a model with a futuristic Night Sky Holosparkle gloss finish, and – like Bellamy’s favored oddball Manson – guitars with ZVex Fuzz Factory fuzz circuits built in.

The standard issue MB-1 features a solid alder body, maple neck in a traditional bolt-on design, and rosewood fretboard, with hardware specs such as Gotoh 3 Series height-adjustable tuners.

The firm’s in-house MB PF-1 bridge humbucker also makes the cut, utilizing an Alnico V medium/high output design to deliver all “the drive and gain one could wish for”.

Also included in the standard format is Manson’s new-and-improved Sustainiac Stealth Pro system in the neck position. This particular pickup previously featured on its Era models, offering “endless sustained notes at the flick of a switch” – a staple of Bellamy’s live sound – as well as “ultra-clean tones”.

The fresh mods made to the pickup system include “increased performance” and a reduced risk of cross-talk of the Sustainiac while in use. It offers three voicings in sustain mode: Fundamental, Harmonic, and Mix.

From there, custom specs offer a choice of upgrades, including coil tap and series/parallel controls for its UK-made pickups, as well as the grizzly Fuzz Factory equipped builds.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Finish options include Dry Satin Black, Gloss Night Sky Holosparkle, Gloss Red Alert, Gloss Black, and Gloss Bluebell Metallic, with each model coming with a Mono gig bag.

“M-Series truly represents a pro-spec instrument at a competitive mid-range price point,” says Manson Guitar Works.

Bellamy first spoke about developing Manson's potential when he took the reins nearly six years ago, with the firm's highly affordable Junior range and Bellamy's mesmerizing mirror mask guitar representing two extreme ends of the scale of its operations.

The new MB-1 models start at £1,949 (approx $2,445). Head to Manson Guitar Works for more.

Back in early 2023 Bellamy revealed he is working on a new Stratocaster-type model for the firm, and had even been gigging with a prototype.