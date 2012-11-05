Muse Release "Follow Me" Lyric Video

Muse released their latest album, The 2nd Law, back in September, but in case you were still waiting on a way to listen to the music and read the lyrics at the same time, the band have just released a new lyric video for "Follow Me." Watch it below.

The 2nd Law proved to be a polarizing record for fans, generating significant buzz for its use of bass-heavy electronics inspired by dubstep, a genre of electronic dance music.

"The moshpit has moved from guitars and gone towards the laptop, so with that song we're trying to see if we can challenge the laptop," said frontman Matt Bellamy. "We created something that was dubsteppy, but we wanted to see if we could do it with real instruments. We wanted to ask, 'Can rock bands compete with what these guys are doing?'"

Muse will kick off their 2013 North American tour with a sold-out date at Los Angeles' Staples Center on January 23.