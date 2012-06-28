Muse Streaming New Single, "Survival"

British prog rockers Muse debuted their new single, "Survival," last night on BBC Radio 1. You can now stream the track below.

"Survival" is the first single taken from the band's upcoming new album, The 2nd Law. The track was also selected as the official song of the 2012 Olympic Games, to be held in their home country of England.

"We are honored that the Olympics have chosen our song to officially represent the London 2012 Olympic Games across the globe," said the band in an official statement.

The 2nd Law is out in September.