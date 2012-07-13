Muse Unveil Track Listing for 'The 2nd Law'

Muse have unveiled the track listing for their upcoming sixth studio album, The 2nd Law. View it below.

The album's debut single, "Survival," has been named the official song of the 2012 Olympic Games, which will take place in London this year.

"We are very excited to announce that a Muse song, 'Survival,' has been selected by the London Olympic committee to be the main official song for the London 2012 Olympic Games," said the band in an official statement. "Matt wrote the song with the Olympics in mind. It's about total conviction and pure determination to win."

The follow-up to 2009's The Resistance (Buy on iTunes) is due out September 18.

The 2nd Law Track Listing: