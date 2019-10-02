MXR drops psychedelic Brown Acid Fuzz

Amid surprisingly little fanfare, MXR has announced the Custom Shop Brown Acid Fuzz, a silicon-based fuzz pedal based on “a classic 1970s UK fuzz circuit”.

Without a demo video to go on, we’d bet this based on Colorsound’s mid-’70s Supa Tonebender, which delivered Muff-like fuzz with additional low-end.

That should make this one a great choice for the guitar and bass pedalboards of doom, stoner and classic metal players, with a no-nonsense control array of output, tone and fuzz.

As Jim Dunlop says, “Whether you want to ride droning power chord currents across the universe or summon burly grooves at an ancient altar, this pedal has all you need for your musical invocations.” Well, quite.

The Brown Acid is available now for $149 for a limited time only.