"Expand your instrument's creative potential": MXR's new Layers pedal is a supreme soundscaping stompbox that will let you create chord voicings "you never thought possible"

By
published

The stompbox allows players to stack three layers of sustain – ranging from short to infinite – with tweakable voicings and a sub-octave button making for versatile, dream-like sounds

MXR Layers
(Image credit: MXR)

MXR’s much-anticipated Randy Rhoads Distortion+ pedal may have finally arrived after numerous delays, but now the pedal firm is showcasing a different side of its tonal repertoire with the new Layers pedal – a wide-ranging soundscaping multi-tool.

Described as an open-ended creative tool that will “expand your instrument’s creative potential”, it promises a “fresh perspective on sustain” through its host of customizable sounds, laying everything from ambient pads to interstellar chord voicings and stacked harmonies at the feet of pedal-loving players.

MXR Layers
(Image credit: MXR)

