“Expand your instrument’s creative potential”: MXR’s new Layers pedal is a supreme soundscaping stompbox that will let you create chord voicings “you never thought possible”

MXR’s much-anticipated Randy Rhoads Distortion+ pedal may have finally arrived after numerous delays, but now the pedal firm is showcasing a different side of its tonal repertoire with the new Layers pedal – a wide-ranging soundscaping multi-tool.

Described as an open-ended creative tool that will “expand your instrument’s creative potential”, it promises a “fresh perspective on sustain” through its host of customizable sounds, laying everything from ambient pads to interstellar chord voicings and stacked harmonies at the feet of pedal-loving players.

The pedal is capable of stacking three layers of sustain, with each coming with its own status LED light. Pressing the Single button does away with the dense layering for a simpler output, while engaging the footswitch will create a new layer.

The nifty creation will sustain the last note or chord played before the footswitch is pressed down. Double-tapping the footswitch will turn off the blanketing effect.

A Trig knob adjusts the auto-trigger sensitivity of the pedal. Rotating the knob increases its sensitivity to a player's attack, and the mode can be used in conjuction with the footswitch layering feature.

Located at the top left of the pedal, the Mix knob controls the volume of the layer effect, with the dry signal present even if the setting is maxed out. The fade-in time of each layer can be adjusted via the Attack control for an instant hit or a dramatic swell, while a Decay feature rounds out the quartet of knobs.

Here, players can adjust the length of each layer from short to infinite. High frequencies will decay faster than low frequencies, with a layer sustained for as long as the footswitch is pressed. The decaying will begin once the footswitch is released, as per the dialed-in setting.

Lastly, a Sub Oct button bestows each subsequent layer with a sub-octave effect once it has been pushed. When disengaged, it will persist on the affected layers.

Mono, stereo, and wet/dry modes are available, and its offerings can be further diversified with the addition of external tap tempo, keyboard sustain, and expression pedals.

With its brand new Layers pedal, which comes in the firm’s usual pedalboard-friendly-sized housing, MXR encourages users to “build richly detailed soundscapes that elevate musical expression to new heights.

“Pull off chord voicings you never thought possible, compose transcendent melodies, orchestrate harmonic ensembles, create lively stereo pads, and more,” it continues.

We imagine it would be easy to get lost in the ethereal possibilities presented by the pedal, which, for all intents and purposes, looks to be a worthy spiritual successor to the fan favorite Freeze pedal.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MXR) (Image credit: MXR) (Image credit: MXR) (Image credit: MXR)

Other recent and notable MXR releases include the Joshua Ambient Echo, a delay pedal that makes a not-so-subtle nod to The Edge's classic Joshua Tree tones.

The MXR Layers pedal is available now and costs $219.99.

Head to MXR to explore the pedal in greater detail.