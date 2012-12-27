My Bloody Valentine Say New Album Is Ready

Shoegaze legends My Bloody Valentine announced Monday that they've completed work on their new album.

"On [December 21st] we finished mastering the new album!" the band wrote on their Facebook page.

The new LP will be their first since Loveless from 1991.

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields recently told NME.com that the new album will be released on his website before the end of 2012, with an EP of new material to follow. Unless there's a change, however, it looks like all the music is slated to be released in 2013.

The band will play four shows in the UK in March and should headline the Tokyo Rocks festival in May.