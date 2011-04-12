My Morning Jacket Share Title-Track from New Album

Nearly three years since their last release, My Morning Jacket are now on the cusp of releasing the new album, Circuital (ATO Records, May 31st). The band has been gearing it all up by releasing songs from each of their five Terminal 5 shows this past October. Today, My Morning Jacket have given us a taste of the new album by sharing the title track and revealing it's cover art.

Click HERE to download the song "Circuital" from the band's website. The site is also now offering pre-orders for the album, and a beautiful limited edition deluxe package that includes an exclusive 30 minute documentary dvd, high quality lithograph portrait taken by Danny Clinch and many other goodies. Ten deluxe versions will come with a 'Golden Ticket" entitling the bearer to receive an original signed print by the band and Clinch.

Like the album as a whole, "Circuital" was laid down almost entirely live as the honest spirit and human spontaneity are felt throughout the listening experience. The song "Circuital," while a seven minute epic, is but a taste of what to expect – the collection of songs is truly eclectic and entrancing from beginning to end.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates: