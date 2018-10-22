Myles Kennedy Shares Video for “The Great Beyond”

Myles Kennedy has shared the video for "The Great Beyond," from his 2018 album, Year of the Tiger. You can watch the clip above.

Year of the Tiger is the first solo album from Kennedy, who fronts both Alter Bridge and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. Earlier this year, he spoke to Guitar World about the record, which deals with the death of Kennedy’s father when Kennedy was just four years old.

“I tried writing about my father a while ago, but it just felt like I was trying to peel away a scab too soon,” Kennedy said. “This time, things felt different. These songs are almost like letters to my father. Once I started writing, everything came pouring out.”

As for the stripped-back nature of the instrumentation on the record, Kennedy explained, ““I was tapping into a lot of the music I love.” He cited artists like Robert Johnson, Son House, Mississippi John Hurt, Big Bill Broonzy and Chris Whitley as influences. “There’s an intimacy to their records that is so powerful, and that’s what I was feeling. I also noticed that playing acoustics and resonators changed how I sang. I’m in a lower register because I’m not trying to shout out over a wall of amps. Singing lower sounded very pleasing to my ear, and it made it easier for me to emote.”

You can read the rest of Kennedy’s Guitar World interview here.