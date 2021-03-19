Mythos Pedals unveils its first-ever delay unit, the Oracle

Tennessee stompbox maker Mythos Pedals has announced its first-ever venture into the world of delay pedals with its new unit, the Oracle.

Boasting an all-analog design, the pedal features a circuit designed by John Snyder of Electronic Audio Experiments, and is centered around two reissued MN3205 bucket brigade chips.

Notably, the Oracle was initially conceived as digital unit, however Mythos instead opted to put its own spin on classic analog bucket brigade delays like the Boss DM-2 and the Electro-Harmonix Memory Man.

Aesthetically, the Oracle boasts a far more minimalistic design than many other Mythos units, with simple white-on-red graphic text. Many of the company's pedals sport eye-catching, often mythological-themed imagery.

The pedal features a simple three-knob layout, with controls for Time, Feedback and Mix. There's also a tap-tempo footswitch, which offers players the ability to push delay time past its 600ms maximum.

Other features include the ability to add an external tap-tempo footswitch, true-bypass switching and top-mounted jacks.

The Oracle is available now for $259. For more information, head to Mythos Pedals.