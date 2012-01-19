NAMM 2012: DigiTech Introduces iStomp Pedal, Stomp Shop App

Last night, DigiTech unveiled the iStomp in a move they called the "future of the stompbox." And perhaps rightfully so.

The iStomp looks like your typical stompbox -- a footswitch and four knobs -- but the difference is that it can become virtually any pedal you like.

By connecting the iStomp to your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, you can open the Stomp Shop app and browse their selection of stompboxes, which features 24 models to begin with, with more to be added.

From DigiTech: "The iStomp works just like every other stompbox. Step on the footswitch to turn it on and off. Adjust the knobs to get the sound you want. The biggest difference between the iStomp and other stompboxes is you can completely change the iStomp to be any pedal in the entire pedal line. Simply connect your iPod touch, iPhone or iPad to the iStomp and select which pedal you’d like from the DigiTech Stomp Shop App. In about the same time it takes to download a song you can change the iStomp from a distortion to a reverb, a phaser to a tube overdrive, or a delay to a chorus. iStomp includes DigiTech’s Total Recall digital delay and Redline overdrive to get you started."

All of the signal processing is handled within the pedal itself, and your iPod/iPad/iPod touch can be disconnected once a pedal model has been loaded.

To learn more, check out the demo video below and be sure to visit DigiTech's website here.