NAMM 2012: ESP Introduces New HRF Series Guitars

ESP has just announced their new HRF series of electric guitars, which features a brand new design that combine elements of the Horizon series with the headstock design of the F-Series guitars.

Check out the photo gallery below for a look at the new line from ESP, and be sure to visit their website for more information.

Lastly, visit our NAMM 2012 hub page for all the latest new product announcements from this year's show!

From ESP: Available in Black, the HRF NT offers neck-thru construction at 25.5” scale, mahogany body, maple neck, ebony fingerboard with 24 XJ frets, Gotoh tuners and bridge, and Seymour Duncan Blackout AHB-1 active pickups. The HRF NT-II adds a great looking quilted maple top, and comes in See Thru Black Cherry (STBC), Black Aqua (BLKAQ), and Reindeer Blue (RDB).