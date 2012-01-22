NAMM 2012: Seymour Duncan Introduces Joe Bonamassa Signature Pickups

Seymour Duncan just announced the release of a new Joe Bonamassa Signature dual-humbucker set based on the pickups in Joe's favorite '59 Les Paul. Joe himself was on hand to demonstrate the new pickups, taking part is a special jam with Seymour Duncan himself.

We'll have video from NAMM, including footage of the jam and an interview with Joe, shortly, but for now check out the below video of Joe talking about his new custom pickups.

You can get more info Seymour Duncan's website, and be sure to check out our NAMM 2012 hub for all the latest stories from this year's show.

From Seymour Duncan: The Joe Bonamassa Signature dual-humbucker set accurately replicates the P.A.F. pickups in Joe’s beloved 1959 sunburst Les Paul®. Their rich, dynamic, and nuanced voice will appeal to all tone connoisseurs who cherish the passion and power of the original humbucker. Wound on the historic Leesona machine that created humbuckers for Gibson back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the set features an Alnico 2 magnet in the neck pickup and Alnico 3 in the bridge. Period-correct butyrate bobbins, lightly antiqued nickel covers, wooden spacer, and retro-style “Bonamassa” P.A.F. stickers heighten the vintage vibe. Only 1,959 Custom Shop sets will be sold. Each will be hand signed by Seymour Duncan and Joe Bonamassa and include a special USB flash drive with video interviews, special features, and more.