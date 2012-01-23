NAMM 2012 Video: Martin 000C Nylon Model Guitar

Guitar World paid a visit to the C. F. Martin & Co. booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim to check out several new Martin models -- including the 000C Nylon.

In this video, Martin's Chris Thomas explains the new model, which comes equipped with a Fishman F1 analog pickup system and is a clever hybrid between a steel-string and nylon-string classical guitar (Check out the trad headstock and long, classical-style bridge).

For more info, be sure to check out the video below.

For more about C. F. Martin & Co., visit their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.