NAMM 2012 Video: Music Man JP12 John Petrucci Guitar

Guitar World checked out the Music Man booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to see what's new -- namely the Music Man JP12 guitar. That's JP is in John Petrucci, of course.

The model is the video is finished in Cherry Sugar and has a basswood body, LiquiFire Crunch Lab pickups, an ebony fretboard and stainless steel frets. As the video will show you, there's a lot to see on this guitar -- including mono and stereo jacks and a magnetic switch.

