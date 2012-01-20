NAMM 2012: Video Tour of New Gear from The Loar Guitars

Guitar World stopped by the Loar Guitars booth at this week's Winter NAMM show in Anaheim.

Here's Travis from The Loar catching us up on all the new acoustic models for this year, including a new super-charged version of a true turn-of-the-century classic. Also shown is the new LH-309 guitar (pictured), which features a hand-carved spruce top.

For more about The Loar, be sure to check out their official website.

