NAMM 2014: Ernie Ball Introduces Aluminum Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings

Ernie Ball has announced its new Aluminum Bronze acoustic guitar strings.

From the company:

Aluminum Bronze strings give acoustic players a new and improved voice that hasn't been previously available. We really think players are going to respond to the gain in projection, clarity and note separation.

"This is the tone I've always wanted," says Andy McKee. "Amazing clarity and low end. Welcome to the evolution of acoustic guitar strings!"

For more information, visit aluminumbronze.ernieball.com. For more about Ernie Ball, visit ernieball.com.

