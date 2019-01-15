NAMM 2019: Ernie Ball Teases New VP JR Tuner

The ever-innovative folks at Ernie Ball have teased a new pedal, the VP JR Tuner, which is set to be unveiled at the upcoming NAMM Show. You can watch the video above.

"Yep. We did it…we reengineered and reimagined our iconic volume pedal with an integrated high resolution tuner, graphic volume display, ultra durable Kevlar coated cord, and more," the company said on social media.

Other than that, Ernie Ball is mum on any further details. A full announcement is expected at the NAMM Show on January 24.

For more on Ernie Ball, head over to ernieball.com.