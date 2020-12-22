The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of musical instrument conferences and trade shows around the world, among them the biggest one of all – the Winter NAMM convention in Anaheim, California.

In its place, however, NAMM has set up Believe In Music, an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers.

The online experience begins January 18, 2021, and creates its own social network uniting a global audience of buyers, influencers, media and more. Registration is now open.

Believe in Music attendees will be presented with a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers around the globe with access to the latest gear, as well as opportunities to win prizes and giveaways.

And that’s not all – there’s also Believe in Music TV, featuring 80-plus hours of programming across three channels, including educational shows, performances and live from the NAMM studio updates with opening sessions and events broadcasted globally.

Gear TV, meanwhile, will provide an experience akin to walking the NAMM show floor, with product demos and other content highlighting the latest brands, innovations and stories.

Finally, Artist TV brings offers up live music performances, as well as artist appearances and interviews.

Believe in Music is also presenting an online training experience with over 150 professional development and training sessions to help attendees “navigate the now and prepare for the next.”

Featured on the Believe in Music platform and free to all registrants, professionals will have access to the strategies and tools to further their businesses and careers by connecting with industry leaders to meet challenges and thrive in any climate.

We might not be able in Anaheim this winter, but with Believe in Music, we can all still attend the NAMM show.

Learn more about NAMM’s Believe in Music Week and register for free at attend.believeinmusic.tv.