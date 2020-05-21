Best Memorial Day sales 2020: the latest Memorial Day deals on guitars, amps, effects and more

Memorial Day weekend is usually a chance to pick up some neat bargains, but are there any sales worth checking out for us guitarists? In the past the answer has been a resounding 'no', but this year that's all changed as we’ve uncovered some incredible Memorial Day guitar deals.

You don’t need to wait until Memorial Day itself to take advantage of big guitar discounts either; some of the best deals are already live, from big money off guitar pedals , to significant savings on amps (including recommendations from our best guitar amps buyer’s guide ).

You can also make savings on accessories (including guitar cables and guitar straps ), find deals on recording gear like audio interfaces and microphones, and even get your hands on cut-price guitar plugins and software.

If you’re looking for a guitar bargain right now, or you’re looking to fuel your newly-acquired lockdown hobby, these Memorial Day sales are well worth checking out.

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May. The holiday was introduced to honor the men and women of the US military who have died while serving their country. Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday May 25.

Memorial Day sales 2020: guitar deals

Highlights

Effects

Huge Memorial Day guitar pedal sale @Sweetwater

From now through May 27 you can save up to 20% off a huge selection of effects pedals from Keeley, Line 6, JHS, Catalinbread, Eventide, Fender, Danelectro and more.View Deal

Amps

Recording gear

Save up to 25% on recording bundles @ProAudioStar

If you need a new audio interface, MIDI keyboard or controller, you can make savings on on bundles and individual items from Focusrite and Novation over at ProAudioStar.View Deal

Software

Save 40% on Waves plugins, plus get FREE plugins!

Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles, ideal for recording your next track. Spend $50 and get a FREE plugin or spend $100 or more and get two FREE plugins (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99).View Deal

Guitar lessons

Save $100 off any 12 month lesson plan @ArtistWorks

Whether you're looking to learn guitar, bass, ukulele or even the trumpet, ArtistWorks has a course for you. Get $100 off any 12 month plan right now! Just use the code MD100 at checkout.View Deal

Laptops

Streaming

More great deals