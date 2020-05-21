Best Memorial Day sales 2020: the latest Memorial Day deals on guitars, amps, effects and more

Memorial Day weekend is usually a chance to pick up some neat bargains, but are there any sales worth checking out for us guitarists? In the past the answer has been a resounding 'no', but this year that's all changed as we’ve uncovered some incredible Memorial Day guitar deals.
You don’t need to wait until Memorial Day itself to take advantage of big guitar discounts either; some of the best deals are already live, from big money off guitar pedals, to significant savings on amps (including recommendations from our best guitar amps buyer’s guide).
You can also make savings on accessories (including guitar cables and guitar straps), find deals on recording gear like audio interfaces and microphones, and even get your hands on cut-price guitar plugins and software.
If you’re looking for a guitar bargain right now, or you’re looking to fuel your newly-acquired lockdown hobby, these Memorial Day sales are well worth checking out.
What date is Memorial Day 2020?
Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May. The holiday was introduced to honor the men and women of the US military who have died while serving their country. Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday May 25.
Memorial Day sales 2020: guitar deals
Highlights
- Save 10% off the Line 6 HX Stomp | was $599.99, now $539.99, save $60
- Save 20% off Eventide guitar pedals: Rose Delay, Space Reverb & more
- Get 20% off Danelectro pedals: Roebuck Distortion, Spring King Reverb...
- Save 15% off JHS pedals: Morning Glory Overdrive, Muffuletta Fuzz...
- Save $750 off the Supro Galaxy Tube Head | was $1,399, now just $649
- Bag $100 off the Boss Katana Artist 1x12 | was $599.99, now $499.99
- Snark S-12 Snarkman Clip-On guitar tuner @Sam Ash |now $19.99
- Save $20 off Shure SE215 in-ear monitors @Sam Ash |now $99
- Save up to $200 off AKG microphones @Sweetwater
- Save 40% off Waves plugins. Plus, spend $100+ and get 2 free plugins!
- Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 (3rd Gen) audio interface/Audio-Technica ATHM30X Headphones bundle @ProAudioStar | was $468.99, now $419.99, save $49
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (latest model) @Amazon | was $329, now $279
- MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) @B&H Photo | was $1,299, now $1,149, save $150
Effects
Huge Memorial Day guitar pedal sale @Sweetwater
From now through May 27 you can save up to 20% off a huge selection of effects pedals from Keeley, Line 6, JHS, Catalinbread, Eventide, Fender, Danelectro and more.View Deal
Amps
Save up to 50% off guitar amps @ProAudioStar
Looking for a new amp? Today could be your day, with ProAudioStar's sale knocking cash off amps from Fender, Blackstar, Orange, Hughes & Kettner, Koch and Peavey.View Deal
Recording gear
Microphone Month Sale @Sweetwater up to 50% off
There's big savings to be had on microphones and recording gear right now at Sweetwater. Our highlights include up to $200 off AKG microphones and this great deal on an Audient iD4 audio interface and AKG mic bundle.View Deal
Save up to 25% on recording bundles @ProAudioStar
If you need a new audio interface, MIDI keyboard or controller, you can make savings on on bundles and individual items from Focusrite and Novation over at ProAudioStar.View Deal
Software
Save 40% on Waves plugins, plus get FREE plugins!
Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles, ideal for recording your next track. Spend $50 and get a FREE plugin or spend $100 or more and get two FREE plugins (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99).View Deal
Guitar lessons
Save $100 off any 12 month lesson plan @ArtistWorks
Whether you're looking to learn guitar, bass, ukulele or even the trumpet, ArtistWorks has a course for you. Get $100 off any 12 month plan right now! Just use the code MD100 at checkout.View Deal
Laptops
Save money off music-making laptops @Dell
Save big on laptops, monitors and more, including up to $250 off the musician-friendly XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal
Streaming
Get TIDAL HiFi for £/$4 per month for 4 months
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end, high-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz music your ears can handle.View Deal
