Best Memorial Day sales 2020: the latest Memorial Day deals on guitars, amps, effects and more

Explore the latest Memorial Day guitar gear savings from Sweetwater, ProAudioStar, Sam Ash, Waves, Apple and others

Memorial Day guitar deals
(Image credit: Getty/Joe Connor Kutzner/EyeEm)
Memorial Day weekend is usually a chance to pick up some neat bargains, but are there any sales worth checking out for us guitarists? In the past the answer has been a resounding 'no', but this year that's all changed as we’ve uncovered some incredible Memorial Day guitar deals.

You don’t need to wait until Memorial Day itself to take advantage of big guitar discounts either; some of the best deals are already live, from big money off guitar pedals, to significant savings on amps (including recommendations from our best guitar amps buyer’s guide).

You can also make savings on accessories (including guitar cables and guitar straps), find deals on recording gear like audio interfaces and microphones, and even get your hands on cut-price guitar plugins and software.

If you’re looking for a guitar bargain right now, or you’re looking to fuel your newly-acquired lockdown hobby, these Memorial Day sales are well worth checking out.

What date is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May. The holiday was introduced to honor the men and women of the US military who have died while serving their country. Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday May 25.

Memorial Day sales 2020: guitar deals

Highlights

Effects

Huge Memorial Day guitar pedal sale @Sweetwater
From now through May 27 you can save up to 20% off a huge selection of effects pedals from Keeley, Line 6, JHS, Catalinbread, Eventide, Fender, Danelectro and more.View Deal

Amps

Save up to 50% off guitar amps @ProAudioStar
Looking for a new amp? Today could be your day, with ProAudioStar's sale knocking cash off amps from Fender, Blackstar, Orange, Hughes & Kettner, Koch and Peavey.View Deal

Recording gear

Microphone Month Sale @Sweetwater up to 50% off
There's big savings to be had on microphones and recording gear right now at Sweetwater. Our highlights include up to $200 off AKG microphones and this great deal on an Audient iD4 audio interface and AKG mic bundle.View Deal

Save up to 25% on recording bundles @ProAudioStar
If you need a new audio interface, MIDI keyboard or controller, you can make savings on on bundles and individual items from Focusrite and Novation over at ProAudioStar.View Deal

Software

Save 40% on Waves plugins, plus get FREE plugins!
Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles, ideal for recording your next track. Spend $50 and get a FREE plugin or spend $100 or more and get two FREE plugins (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99).View Deal

Guitar lessons

Save $100 off any 12 month lesson plan @ArtistWorks
Whether you're looking to learn guitar, bass, ukulele or even the trumpet, ArtistWorks has a course for you. Get $100 off any 12 month plan right now! Just use the code MD100 at checkout.View Deal

Laptops

Save money off music-making laptops @Dell
Save big on laptops, monitors and more, including up to $250 off the musician-friendly XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal

Streaming

Get TIDAL HiFi for £/$4 per month for 4 months
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end, high-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz music your ears can handle.View Deal

