“Jimmy Page said, ‘Wow, I love the way you play that song.’ I was like, ‘God, I could die now’”: Heart’s Nancy Wilson on their long road to the top, grunge friends – and that cover of Stairway to Heaven

The band might have landed in the ’70s, but Nancy Wilson is inspiring more players than ever in 2024 – just glance at Instagram

Flying in the face of sexism in the ’70s, Heart made it big with some of the most powerful and beautiful rock songs of that decade. In turn, Nancy Wilson became one of the most inspirational guitarists of the era. Now, on the eve of a UK tour, she tells us: “You have to feel proud of your gnarly hands!” 

When Heart kick off their 2024 UK tour at London’s O2 Arena on July 1, it will be not only their first UK appearance in nearly a decade, but their largest-ever headline show on these shores. It’s a sign the band’s stock is as high again as it was in the late ’80s and early ’90s. 

