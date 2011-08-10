NASA Astronaut Ron Garan Speaks to Peter Frampton from the International Space Station

In a pretty out of this world happening, Peter Frampton spoke via video chat with NASA astronaut Ron Garan from the International Space Station on August 5 from the Warfield Theater in San Francisco.

The legendary guitarist was first introduced to Garan by friend and fellow guitarist Davy Knowles. Frampton first spoke with Garan via email, and made arrangements for a chat at the Warfield Theater concert. The fact that the audience members got to share in the event made it extra special for Frampton, who called it "a moment I will never forget."

NASA will be posting the conversation to their YouTube page soon, and in the meantime, you can watch footage of the conversation below.

Peter Frampton is currently on tour celebrating his multi-platinum live album Frampton Comes Alive!, performing the album in its entirety.