Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Share "A Little Honey" Video

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have shared the video for “A Little Honey,” from their recent album, Tearing at the Seams. The clip was directed by Rett Rogers and filmed at the Turf Club in St. Paul, MN.

Rateliff explained about the track: “ ‘A Little Honey’ is a song all about love and desire. Everyone needs some honey and sweet loving, and in the video we wanted to embrace that kind of love in couples of all ages. A burning love doesn’t have any kind of borders or age restrictions.”

In conjunction with the “A Little Honey” video, the band is releasing a limited-edition craft chocolate also called A Little Honey. The chocolate is a fundraising collaboration between Rateliff’s foundation the Marigold Project, Small Batch America and Fruition Chocolate Works.

Proceeds from A Little Honey will benefit The Marigold Project and Denver Urban Gardens’ work to support Denver residents in creating sustainable, food-producing neighborhood community gardens.

The band is currently out on tour in the U.S. See below for all upcoming dates and visit NathanielRateliff.com for more information:

November 7—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center (Folk Set)*

November 8—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre (Folk Set)*

November 10—Denver, CO—Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre (Folk Set)*

November 17-19—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital

November 29—Chicago, IL—Aragon Ballroom

November 30—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

December 1—Tampa, FL—97X Next Big Thing Festival

December 11—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (94/7fm December to Remember)

December 14—Vail, CO—Ford Park (Vail Snow Days)

December 15 & 16—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

December 19 & 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

December 31—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House