Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce U.S. Tour Dates

A distinctly American album get a distinctly American tour.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have officially announced dates for a fall tour of the U.S., which includes a couple of warm-up dates it August at Colorado's Red Rocks. You can view the complete tour itinerary below.

The tour comes in support of their latest album together, Americana, which features reworked versions of American folk classics.

The band also told Rolling Stone that they have another album almost fully written that should surface later this year — perhaps in time for the tour's kickoff in October.

"There are lots of instrumentals, lots of excursions," Young told Rolling Stone. "But they're real songs. It has one that's 26 minutes long … [the tour] is going to be [songs from] the past, the present and the future."

Neil Young and Crazy Horse U.S. Tour Dates: