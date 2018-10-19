Neil Young Announces Release of 1976 Live Album, 'Songs for Judy'

Neil Young has announced the release of Songs for Judy, a live archival album culled from recordings in November, 1976. The 23-track album includes Young classics like “The Needle and the Damage Done,” “Heart of Gold” and “After the Gold Rush,” as well as deeper cuts like “No One Seems to Know,” in its first official release, and “Here We Are in the Years.”

In advance of Songs for Judy, Young has shared a track from the album, a performance of “Campaigner” recorded at Boston Music Hall on November 22, 1976.

Young explained the genesis of Songs for Judy in a post on his official website:

“Joel Bernstein ‘boy photographer’ music lover, collector and archivist, and Cameron Crowe, writer and music lover were responsible for the record album Songs for Judy,” he wrote. “JB was on my solo tour in 1976, tuning my acoustic guitars. He also was recording cassettes of the shows from our P.A. board mixes. Basically, what the people heard. Joel and Cameron chose these songs and did a great job.

“The album is quite unique and I think the period was very well captured in the sound and performances. It was a moment in time, and it’s easy to tell why it’s called Songs for Judy.”

Songs for Judy will be released November 30 and can be pre-ordered here. You can view the cover art below.