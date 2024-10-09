Watch Neil Young and John Mayer trade solos in a ferocious rendition of Rockin’ In The Free World with Stephen Stills

By
published

Young and Stills performed a 13-song set brimming with classics, including a song they haven't performed in over 50 years, and another one that was never actually recorded

Center – John Mayer performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 13, 2019 in London, England; Right - Stephen Stills performs onstage at the Saban Theatre on September 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California; Left- Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York
(Image credit: Left- Gary Miller/Getty Images; Center- Robin Little/Redferns/Getty Images; Right- Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

By now, John Mayer is an undisputed veteran who has shared the stage with some of history's greatest guitarists, including Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and B.B. King. Another pair of legends he can now add to his list? Neil Young and Stephen Stills – who performed a 13-song set chock-full of classics at the Harvest Moon Festival in Lake Hughes, California, last weekend.

The historic set, which saw the former CSNY bandmates reunite, concluded with an encore and a surprise appearance by Mayer. Wielding what looks like his signature PRS SE Silver Sky in piano black, the Slow Dancing in a Burning Room guitarist remained on the sidelines, giving the spotlight fully (and rightfully) to Young and Stills, before delivering a searing, Mayer-flavored solo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.