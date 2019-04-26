Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Josh Homme Appear on 'Echo in the Canyon' Film Soundtrack

Echo in the Canyon, a new documentary that celebrates the fertile mid- to late-Sixties music scene in L.A.'s storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood, also will spawn its own star-studded soundtrack album. You can check out the first single from the disc — Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrino's take on the Mamas and the Papas' "Go Where You Wanna Go" — above.

The soundtrack also features contributions from Neil Young, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Beck, Cat Power, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor and Stephen Stills. You can see the complete track list below.

The film — which opens May 24 in L.A. and May 31 in New York — features appearances by Stills, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Brian Wilson and more. The doc, which was produced and directed by former music journalist, record producer and label exec Andrew Slater, traces the music that “shaped the second half of the 20th century.” Among the artists lauded in the film are Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, the Beach Boys and — of course — the Mamas and the Papas.

The L.A. and New York showings will feature performances by some of the artists who appear in the film. More dates throughout the U.S., as well as a companion soundtrack, are scheduled for June.



Echo in the Canyon soundtrack track list:

1. Jakob Dylan & Jade Castrinos: Go Where You Wanna Go

2. Beck: The Bells of Rhymney

3. Cat Power: You Showed Me

4. Josh Homme: She

5. Fiona Apple: In My Room

6. Beck: Goin’ Back

7. Norah Jones: Never My Love

8. Fiona Apple: It Won’t Be Wrong

9. Regina Spektor: No Matter What You Do

10. Jakob Dylan & Stephen Stills: Questions

11. Neil Young: I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times

12. Regina Spektor: Expecting to Fly

13. Neil Young: What’s Happening