Neural DSP just made its ultra-powerful Quad Cortex even better with its latest update

Neural DSP has introduced the CorOS 2.0.0 update for its Quad Cortex effects and amp modeler, which makes the brand’s highly celebrated unit even better.

Headlines in the update include improved assignability, extensively expanded tonal options, cloud connectivity and an all-new Hybrid Mode, which makes the functional usability of the Quad Cortex far more flexible than before.

In practice, Hybrid Mode lets guitarists combine Stomp and Scene Modes in one setting – specifically, it can be deployed to assign different modes for each row of footswitches. For example, the “granular control” of Stomp Mode and overarching function of Scene Mode can be utilized for both quick preset access and effects control.

The Hybrid Mode is joined by a host of other newly added features, which include a global EQ for Out ½ and Out ¾, improved Master Volume knob assignment, and the ability to globally bypass Cabs, IR Loaders or Neural Captures of cabs on any rows.

Speaking of Neural Captures, the tone specialist has unveiled 893 new ones, covering a mammoth range of specific guitar amp and bass amp models.

Naturally, 893 is far too many to go through, but notable additions include Captures of models such as the Mesa/Boogie JP2C, Diezel VH4, Fender Hot Rod Deluxe, Marshall Silver Jubilee and Tone King Imperial MKII.

There are also Captures of the Mr Black Thunderclaw overdrive and Gamechanger Audio Plasma pedals, with a host of existing amp, overdrive, modulation and wah Captures receiving functional updates.

For a full list of CorOS 2.0.0 updates, head over to Neural DSP (opens in new tab).