New Beach Boys Album Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard Top 200 Chart, Their Highest Debut Ever

It's not Pet Sounds, it's not 20/20. It's not even the recent release of The SMiLE Sessions.

The Beach Boys studio album with the highest-ever Billboard chart debut is That's Why God Made The Radio, their June 5 release on Capitol/BRI. The album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart after selling 61,000 copies in the US during its first week.

It marks the band's highest-ever chart debut.

While The Beach Boys have achieved Top 10 success in the past, they've never had an album debut in Billboard’s Top 10 before. The band’s last studio album to peak in Billboard’s Top 5 was 1965’s Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!!), which climbed to No. 2 after its release.

Their most recent Top 5 Billboard Albums chart hit was in 1974 for their Endless Summer hits compilation, which topped the chart at No. 1.

The current lineup of the band includes Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks.

