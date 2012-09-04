New Black Country Communion Album to Be the Band's Last?

Black Country Communion — the hard-rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Derek Sherinian and Jason Bonham — have been a creative tour de force since emerging in 2009, releasing albums in consecutive years beginning with 2010's Black Country.

With the October release of their latest album, Afterglow, the band will make it three for three, but it also might be their last studio offering.

"This may be the [band's] last album," Glenn Hughes said in a new interview with ABC News Radio. "I hate to break it to you, but it just may be, because I need to be in a band that tours on a regular basis."

Hughes went on to say he would love the band to tour more, citing Joe Bonamassa's own hectic touring schedule as the roadblock to the band hitting the road in support of Afterglow.

All that withstanding, Hughes still came across as very positive about the new album, saying, "I figured that if this was to be the last album … then I need to come in with some pretty wild and epic tracks. So, I'm really proud of this album."

Afterglow is out on October 30.