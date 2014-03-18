New DVD at Guitar World Store: 'Dale Turner's Guide to Acoustic Rock Guitar, Part 2'

A new DVD, Dale Turner's Guide to Acoustic Rock Guitar Part 2, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

With more than 150 minutes of instruction, it's the ultimate DVD guide for acoustic rock guitar players!

With this DVD, you'll learn the acoustic rock secrets of:

Randy Rhoads

Zakk Wylde

Django Reinhardt

Steve Morse

Al Di Meola

... and more!

You'll also be taught:

• Tapped & Slapped Harmonics

• Economy & Hybrid Picking

• Arpeggiated Chords

• Latin-Style Strumming

• Travis Picking

... and much more!

Your instructor, Dale Turner, is a teacher at Hollywood's Musicians Institute and a Guitar World magazine columnist. Turner also is the author of more than 50 instructional books, including Power Plucking: A Rocker's Guide to Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar. You can hear his masterful playing on his album Mannerisms Magnified, available through Amazon.

Please note: This DVD includes a .pdf file with tabs. To access the .pdf file insert the DVD into your computer. Windows users should access the DVD drive through the 'Computer' folder on their task bar. The DVD name will appear in the DVD drive of this folder. Right click the DVD name and select Open to access the .pdf file with tabs.

Dale Turner's Guide to Acoustic Rock Guitar Part 2 is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99!