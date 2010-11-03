New Frank Zappa Live DVD "The Torture Never Stops" Coming Soon

Eagle Rock Entertainment is proud to announce the release of The Torture Never Stops on November 16. Frank Zappa's New York Halloween 1981 concerts were filmed live at The Palladium and will now be available on DVD. This footage was intended to be one of three television specials. The Torture Never Stops is the longest version of the three; the others, You Are What You Is and Dumb All Over, have already aired.

The line-up for this show features Frank Zappa (guitar, vocal); Ray White (vocal, guitar); Tommy Mars (keyboards, vocal); Scott Thunes (bass, vocal); Chad Wackerman (drums); Ed Mann (percussion, vocal); Bobby Martin (keyboard, sax, vocal) and Steve Vai (guitar, vocal). Bonus features on The Torture Never Stops include additional performances from the concert and one short film.

The Torture Never Stops track listing: