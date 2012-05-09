New Jimmy Fallon Album to Feature Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy Fallon's new album of song parodies, Blow Your Pants Off, will feature guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

The album, the followup to Fallon's 2002 comedy record, The Bathroom Wall, will be out June 12.

Besides the high-profile trio named above, the album also will include guest appearances by Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews and Brian Williams. McCartney is featured on "Scrambled Eggs" (which was the original name of The Beatles' "Yesterday"); Vedder is featured on "Balls in Your Mouth" and Springsteen takes part in "Neil Young Sings 'Whip My Hair'."

Here's the full track listing: