New Jimmy Fallon Album to Feature Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy Fallon's new album of song parodies, Blow Your Pants Off, will feature guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.
The album, the followup to Fallon's 2002 comedy record, The Bathroom Wall, will be out June 12.
Besides the high-profile trio named above, the album also will include guest appearances by Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews and Brian Williams. McCartney is featured on "Scrambled Eggs" (which was the original name of The Beatles' "Yesterday"); Vedder is featured on "Balls in Your Mouth" and Springsteen takes part in "Neil Young Sings 'Whip My Hair'."
Here's the full track listing:
- "Neil Young Sings 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'"
- "History of Rap" (feat. Justin Timberlake)
- "Tebowie"
- "Scrambled Eggs" (feat. Paul McCartney)
- "The Doors Sing 'Reading Rainbow'"
- "Balls In Your Mouth" (feat. Eddie Vedder)
- "My Upstairs Neighbors Are Having Sex (And Listening to the Black Eyed Peas)"
- "Bob Dylan Sings 'Charles in Charge'"
- "Walk of Shame" (feat. Dave Matthews)
- "Slow Jam the News" (feat. Brian Williams)
- "New French Girlfriend"
- "Cougar Huntin’" (feat. Big & Rich)
- "You Spit When You Talk"
- "Friday" (feat. Stephen Colbert)
- "Neil Young Sings 'Whip My Hair'" (feat. Bruce Springsteen)