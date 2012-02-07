New Johnny Cash Museum to Open in Nashville this Year

A museum honoring Johnny Cash will open later this year in Nashville.

The museum will be run by Bill Miller, a serious and longtime collector of Cash memorabilia. It will feature items donated by the Cash family and several items from the now-closed Johnny Cash Museum in Henderson, Tennessee.

The new museum will be on Lower Broadway in Nashville, "right in the middle of the hubbub," said Cash's son, John Carter Cash, to the Associated Press.

Cash's daughter, singer Rosanne Cash, is supportive of Miller's efforts:

"He's been an incredible supporter of my dad and one of the largest collectors of memorabilia," she said. "If anybody has the whole structure to put up a museum, he does. So I have a lot of trust in him and I think it's great at this point. I think he'll do something with dignity and class that's historically important, not some kitschy thing. I'm very interested in seeing what he does."

A project to preserve Cash's childhood home in Dyess, Arkansas, is also under way. The house will be restored to what it looked like when Cash was a child.

Cash died at age 71 in 2003.