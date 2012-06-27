New Muse Single Chosen as Official Song of 2012 Olympic Games

Muse will have the honor of their new single, "Survival," being the official song of the 2012 Olympic Games, to be held in their home country of England.

A statement on the band's official website reads:

"We are very excited to announce that a Muse song, Survival, has been selected by the London Olympic committee to be the main official song for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Matt wrote the song with the Olympics in mind. It's about total conviction and pure determination to win.

"The song will be played throughout the Games including when athletes enter the stadium, in the lead up to the medal ceremony and also as the theme for all international TV coverage. The worldwide radio exclusive will be tonight on BBC Radio 1 around 19:30 and will be available to buy on iTunes and in the muse.mu store immediately afterwards.

"We are honored that the Olympics have chosen our song to officially represent the London 2012 Olympic Games across the globe."

"Survival," the first single off the band's upcoming sixth studio album, The 2nd Law, will be premiered this evening on BBC Radio 1. The 2nd Law is due out in September.

Watch a trailer for The 2nd Law: