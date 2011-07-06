New Nick Lowe Song Streaming Online Now

You can get a taste of the new Nick Lowe album right now at RollingStone.com, where they're streaming "Checkout Time." The song is from The Old Magic, Lowe's new album, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13 via Yep Roc.

The album, Lowe's first in four years, features a guest appearance by Jimmie Vaughan.

Check out "Checkout Time" right here.

Opening with the line "I'm 61 years old now, Lord I never thought I'd see 30," the song finds a character who bears a strong resemblance to Lowe contemplating his mortality: "Will I be beloved and celebrated for my masterly climb, or just another bum when it comes to checkout time?"

Lowe will join Wilco on the first leg of their 2011 North American tour this fall. Additional solo dates will be announced soon.

NICK LOWE/WILCO TOUR DATES: