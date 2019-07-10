New Solo Effort from Aristocrats Bassist Features John Petrucci, Joe Satriani, Guthrie Govan and More

Aristocrats bassist Bryan Beller has announced a new solo album, Scenes from the Flood. The effort, “a sweeping, epic-scale modern progressive double concept album,” features an all-star cast of guest guitarists, including Beller’s Aristocrats band mate Guthrie Govan, John Petrucci, Joe Satriani, Mike Dawes, Mike Keneally and more.

Other musicians appearing on the record include drummers Gene Hoglan (Testament, Death) and Joe Travers (Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson). Beller performs bass, keyboards, guitars and lead vocals.

Said Beller about the inspiration behind Scenes from the Flood, “The Wall was the very first album I ever owned. It was a gift from my grandparents for my ninth birthday. I completely absorbed the story, the visuals, the long form double-vinyl structure, and the repeating themes that defined it as a concept album. Ever since, my favorite albums always felt like they were telling a story.

“So when I realized I had that much music in my head, and something to say along with it, I got over my initial fear of tackling something so conceptually audacious, and finally just said, yeah, I’m actually doing this.”

Scenes from the Flood is available in 2-CD (with two 20-page deluxe booklets) and 2-LP vinyl (with one full-size 24-page deluxe booklet) formats, as well as high-res and standard digital version.

For more information or to purchase, head here.