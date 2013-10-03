New William Shatner Album, 'Ponder the Mystery,' to Feature Steve Vai, Al Di Meola and Robby Krieger

Former Star Trek and T.J. Hooker star William Shatner, 82, has announced another album.

His latest effort, Ponder the Mystery, will feature guest appearances by guitarists Steve Vai, Al Di Meola, Vince Gill and Robby Krieger of the Doors and will be released October 8.

The album, Shatner's fifth, has something of a prog-rock spirit to it. The disc was produced by Billy Sherwood, a former member of Yes, and features appearances by Rick Wakeman, Edgar Winter, George Duke, Dave Koz and Mick Jones — plus the aforementioned guitarists.

When Shatner tours behind the album, he will be backed by a band called Circa, which will feature Sherwood, former Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye, Rick Tierney and Scott Connor.

"I've never adhered to the assumption that oil and water don't mix," said Wakeman in a statement. "Stir them hard enough and add some other ingredients and they certainly will mix."

We're hoping to premiere the Vai/Di Meola/Krieger/Gill tracks as soon as possible!

Ponder the Mystery track listing:

01. Red Shift

02. Where It’s Gone... I Don’t Know with Mick Jones

03. Manhunt with Simon House

04. Ponder The Mystery with Steve Vai

05. So Am I with Al Di Meola

06. Change with Rick Wakeman

07. Sunset with Joel Vandroogenbroeck

08. Twilight with Edgar Winter

09. Rhythm Of The Night with Nik Turner

10. Imagine Things with Vince Gill

11. Do You See? with Edgar Froese

12. Deep Down with Robby Krieger

13. I’m Alright, I Think with Dave Koz

14. Where Does Time Go? with George Duke

15. Alive with Zoot Horn Rollo

NOTE: The video below has nothing to do with Shatner's album. We just like it.