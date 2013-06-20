New York City Guitarists Invited to Unite June 21 for "Mass Appeal: Guitars"

Guitar World and New York City Guitar School will present the fifth annual "Mass Appeal: Guitars" event June 21 in New York City.

The event invites guitarists to gather in Union Square for a large-scale, play-along jam. "Mass Appeal: Guitars" takes place during MakeMusicNY, New York City’s all-day music festival involving thousands of musicians throughout the city.

"Mass Appeal: Guitars" will take place in Union Square Park at the South Pavilion 4 to 7 p.m. New York City Guitar School will host a practice session starting 4 p.m., followed by the Spanish Channel at 4:45 p.m.

This free event, which is open to all guitarists, will begin 6 p.m. with opening remarks by Brad Tolinski, editor-in-chief of Guitar World. Other highlights include songs led by Laura B. Whitmore and Guitar World’s Paul Riario, with a rousing finale lead by Judas Priestess front woman MilitiA.

The following songs will be included in the "Mass Appeal: Guitars" program. Instructional videos and extra information can be found here.

Lynyrd Skynyrd - “Gimme Three Steps”: Paul Riario (Gear Editor, Guitar World)

The Beatles - “I Saw Her Standing There”: Mark Stewart (Musical Director/MD, Guitar Mash, guitarist for Paul Simon)

Tom Petty - “Free Falling”: NYC Guitar School/Brooklyn Guitar School/Upper East Side Guitar School/Queens Guitar School directors Jen Elliott, Shane Chapman, Amy Molewski and Ivan Orellana

Creedence Clearwater Revival - “Bad Moon Rising”: Rob Davidson (VH1 Save The Music)

The Lumineers - “Ho Hey”: Laura B. Whitmore (Guitar World/Founder of Women's International Music Network)

Florence and the Machine - “Dog Days are Over”: Vanessa Malanga (NYC Guitar School)

The Beatles - “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (TBD)

Judas Priest - “Living After Midnight”: MilitiA (Judas Priestess)

Participants must bring their own instruments.

More information can be found at meetup.com/mass-appeal-guitars/events/117726092/.