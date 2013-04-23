Newsted to Headline at Revolver Golden Gods Pre-Party

Be sure to Catch Newsted, Hysteria and Christian Martucci at the official Revolver Golden Gods Pre-Party on Wednesday, May 1, at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and Newsted will take the stage at 10 p.m. Check out the complete schedule below!
Newsted, led by Jason Newsted, released an EP — Metal — this past January. Now they're hard at work on a full-length album and are set to launch a full tour. For more information, check out Revolver's new interview with the former Metallica bassist right here.
Pre-Party Set Times:
- 8:15 p.m.: Christian Martucci
- 9 p.m.: Hysteria
- 10 p.m.: Newsted
For ticket information, head to ticketweb.com.