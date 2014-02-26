2014 Revolver Golden Gods Announced!

The Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show, presented by Epiphone — America’s only hard-rock and heavy-metal awards show — has announced its return to Club Nokia in Los Angeles on April 23.

Among this year’s nominees are Black Sabbath, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica and many more.

Tickets for the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show will be available starting 10 a.m. February 28 at axs.com/events/248802. Details will be announced soon for fans at home to tune in and catch all the action.

This year’s Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, with Rose taking his place in the Revolver Golden Gods hall of fame alongside Metallica, Rush, Mötley Crüe, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead and Ozzy Osbourne.

Rocker Joan Jett will be the recipient of the Golden God Award, given each year to one special honoree that embodies the spirit of hard rock and metal. The legendary axewoman, singer, songwriter and performer makes her mark in Golden Gods history as the first female to receive the coveted honor alongside such previous winners as Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Gene Simmons.

Jett’s latest album, Unvarnished, surged into the top 50 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its 2013 release and features the hit single “Any Weather.”

"No one deserves this award MORE than Joan Jett. She's never compromised who she is — she's a rocker through and through,” said 2011 Golden God Award-winner Alice Cooper, who will present Jett with the award at this year’s show. “I wish some of the younger bands had the balls that Joan Jett does!"

Both honorees will take the stage for special performances as part of the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show, with Rose being joined by Guns N’ Roses and Jett appearing with the Blackhearts. Heavily nominated for their 2013 release The Paradigm Shift, former “Album of the Year” winners Korn will also make their return to the show to perform. Additional performers included on this year’s show are A Day To Remember, Zakk Wylde and The Pretty Reckless, with more acts to be announced. Appearances will include Dave Navarro, Orianthi, Ace Frehley, Scott Ian, Jamey Jasta and Chino Moreno. The crowd at Club Nokia and viewers at home can expect the show-stopping moments the REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS SHOW has become known for, along with surprise guest appearances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations.

Hard-rock and heavy-metal fans can weigh in on who will take home this year’s awards in 12 different fan-voted categories. This list includes: “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year” (presented by Randall Amplifiers), “Best New Talent” (Presented by Victory Records), “Best Vocalist,” “Paul Gray Best Bassist,” “Best Drummer” (presented by Razor & Tie), “Most Metal Athlete,” “Best Live Band,” “Best Film & Video” (presented by Eagle Rock Entertainment), “Comeback of the Year” and “Most Dedicated Fans.” New to this year’s show, the “Best Guitarist” award has been renamed after Dimebag Darrell, the late, great Pantera guitarist."I am very honored that Revolver is renaming the Best Guitarist Award after Dime! He was and always will be what heavy-metal guitar playing is all about,” said Vinnie Paul, brother of Dimebag and his bandmate in Pantera and Damageplan. “This award is given to the person with those special skills that sets them apart from others. Dime always went for it and I know he would be proud of the winner of this award. So go for it and may the best shredder win! GETCHA PULL!!"Voting for all categories is open now at GoldenGods2014.com and ends on April 4, 2014.In addition to his performance at the Golden Gods, Zakk Wylde and his band Black Label Society will make their way across the country as headliners of the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Tour. Supporting the upcoming April 8 release of their new album Catacombs of the Black Vatican, the band will kick off the tour April 16 in Seattle and continue on the road through the tour finale in Los Angeles on June 7. Joining Black Label Society on the trek are supporting acts Down (on select dates), Devil You Know (featuring former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones) and Butcher Babies.In addition to Epiphone®, sponsors of the 2014 REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS include Eagle Rock Entertainment, Fearless Records, Randall Amplifiers, Razor & Tie, Roadrunner Records and Victory Records.Cast your vote now at WWW.GOLDENGODS2014.COM. The full list of nominees for the 2014 REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS presented by Epiphone® are:Album of the YearBest VocalistDimebag Darrell Best Guitarist(s)Paul Gray Best BassistBest Drummer presented by Razor & Tie Best Live BandSong of the Year presented by Randall Amplifiers Best Film & Video presented by Eagle Rock Entertainment Best New Talent presented by Victory RecordsComeback of the YearMost Metal Athlete Most Dedicated FansFor more information on tickets for the REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS, please visit: http://www.axs.com/events/248802About Revolver Magazine:In print for over 10 years,Revolver is the No. 1 hard-rock and heavy-metal destination in the world. The cover of the magazine was recently named by Billboard to be the No. 1 place to get maximum exposure as a hard-rock artist. Each year Revolver throws the premiere U.S. hard-rock and metal awards show, the Revolver Golden Gods, which has featured appearances by Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Johnny Depp, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe, Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Rush, Slash, Marilyn Manson and many others.About Epiphone:For over 140 years Epiphone has been a leading innovator in musical instrument design. Epiphone is the official instrument of Rocksmith 2014, the critically acclaimed video experience that is teaching millions around the world how to play guitar and bass.From Epiphone’s humble beginnings in Sparta, Greece in 1873 through its rise to fame in Manhattan, and its reemergence as a dominant force in musical instruments from its new headquarters in Nashville, TN, Epiphone instruments can be heard over a century of classic recordings include legends Les Paul, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Joe Pass, John Lee Hooker, The Who, and today’s top artists like Gary Clark Jr., Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Jack Casady, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Dwight Yoakam, Tommy Thayer of KISS, Slash, FUN., Matt Heafy, Alabama Shakes, Vampire Weekend, and Brendon Small. As part of Gibson Brands, Epiphone offers innovation, history, and the guarantee that their instruments can last you a lifetime.