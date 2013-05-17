Watch Video Highlights from 2013 Golden Gods Awards: Metallica, Anthrax, Danzig, Dillinger Escape Plan and More

The biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal rocked Los Angeles on Thursday, May 2, at the fifth annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show.

As always, the event featured the once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that America’s only hard-rock and heavy-metal show has become known for.

The event featured appearances by Gene Simmons, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Jason Newsted, Zakk Wylde, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, Kerry King of Slayer, Munky and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, David Ellefson and Chris Broderick of Megadeth, Heaven’s Basement, Testament, In This Moment, John 5, Queensrÿche, Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Rudy Sarzo, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Orianthi, Butcher Babies and many more. Also in attendance were UFC legend Chuck Liddell and actor Danny Masterson.

And, of course, there were lots of great performances by Metallica, Anthrax, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Danzig, Halestorm, Five Finger Death Punch and Stone Sour. Check out performance highlights from the event RIGHT HERE.

Videos include:

• Metallica - Disposable Heroes"

• Metallica - "Seek & Destroy"

• Metallica - "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

• Metallica with Rob Halford - "Rapid Fire"

• Anthrax - "This Love and Raining Blood Intro"

• Danzig - "Death Comes Ripping"

• Danzig - "Mother"

• Danzig - "Hammer of the Gods"

• Best Guitarist Award, Presented by Epiphone

• Stone Sour - "Children of the Grave"

• The Dillinger Escape Plan - "Prancer"

• The Dillinger Escape Plan - "When I Lost My Bet"

Head here for more Golden Gods highlight videos.