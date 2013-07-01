Metallica Release Soundcheck/Rehearsal Video of "Rapid Fire" and "Disposable Heroes" from 2013 Golden Gods Awards

The folks over at Metallica TV (the band's YouTube page) just posted an official video recap of their 2013 Golden Gods experience. The fifth Annual Golden Gods Awards, which featured Metallica as the headliners, took place May 2 in Los Angeles.

The video, which you can check out below, shows the band soundchecking and rehearsing "Disposable Heroes" and "Rapid Fire," which the band performed with Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

Here's a mini-index of the video:

"Rapid Fire" at soundcheck (0:09)

"Disposable Heroes" at soundcheck (4:07)

"Rapid Fire" in the tuning room with Rob Halford (12:03).

